HBK Investments L P Takes Position in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,000. HBK Investments L P owned about 5.92% of One Equity Partners Open Water I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter valued at about $23,234,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter valued at about $4,880,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter valued at about $2,486,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter valued at about $1,464,000.

Shares of OEPW remained flat at $$9.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. 44,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,012. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $9.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.69.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

