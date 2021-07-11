HBK Investments L P Sells 311,325 Shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE)

HBK Investments L P lowered its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 558,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,325 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 993.1% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 19,584 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE PACE remained flat at $$9.95 during trading hours on Friday. 51,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

