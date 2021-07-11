HBK Investments L P Invests $7.50 Million in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,500,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Independence during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence during the first quarter worth about $200,000. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Independence during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Independence during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000.

Get Independence alerts:

Shares of ACQRU stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Friday. 22 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,117. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.73.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACQRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.