HBK Investments L P Invests $27 Million in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 528,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,998,000. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF comprises about 0.2% of HBK Investments L P’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

ARKF stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.91. The company had a trading volume of 924,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,349. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $32.68 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

