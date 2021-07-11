HBK Investments L P Decreases Stock Holdings in NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSH)

HBK Investments L P decreased its position in shares of NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSH) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 252,200 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 2.16% of NavSight worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in NavSight by 200.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of NavSight in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NavSight in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NavSight in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of NavSight in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get NavSight alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. 37,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,118. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93. NavSight Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $12.05.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of NavSight in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

NavSight Profile

NavSight Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for NavSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NavSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.