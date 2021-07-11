HBK Investments L P Acquires Shares of 750,000 Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,000. HBK Investments L P owned 2.61% of Aequi Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARBG. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $28,757,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $6,643,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $6,433,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,485,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,610,000. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARBG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. 3,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,582. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

