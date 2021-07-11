HBK Investments L P Acquires New Shares in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,741,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,955,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $7,463,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $7,462,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $6,965,000.

NASDAQ:PLMIU remained flat at $$9.95 during trading hours on Friday. 2,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,012. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

