Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €51.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €47.00 ($55.29).

Get NORMA Group alerts:

ETR:NOEJ opened at €44.84 ($52.75) on Wednesday. NORMA Group has a fifty-two week low of €22.04 ($25.93) and a fifty-two week high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 96.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €45.19.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.