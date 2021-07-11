Hathor Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.10 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last week, Hathor has traded 38.2% higher against the US dollar. One Hathor coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001475 BTC on major exchanges. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $92.12 million and approximately $7.10 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00045419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00116533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00160904 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,500.29 or 0.99871618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $327.68 or 0.00948570 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.