Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives $48.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.93.

HOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Northcoast Research increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 739.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 16.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 527,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,138,000 after buying an additional 73,206 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $340,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HOG traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.53. 2,479,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.