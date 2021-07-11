Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MYRG. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 89,497 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

MYRG stock opened at $90.18 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $92.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.19.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. MYR Group’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,675.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $421,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,819,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,460,700. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

