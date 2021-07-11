Hancock Whitney Corp Takes $227,000 Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,433 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 85.2% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 489,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,104,000 after buying an additional 225,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $8,018,000. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 791,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,865,000 after buying an additional 155,062 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 312,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after buying an additional 128,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $4,724,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $46.71 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The company has a market capitalization of $612.37 million, a P/E ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.