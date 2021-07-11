Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,012 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,200,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 562.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 32,946 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $34,706,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $90.00 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $95.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.22.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $1,797,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $3,200,580.00. Insiders sold 250,291 shares of company stock valued at $18,128,660 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

