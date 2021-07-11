Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $445,000 in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EGBN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.17.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

