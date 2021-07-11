Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $275,000 in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $532,172.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,142,830.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,366. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.42. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.00.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

UCTT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

