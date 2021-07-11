Hancock Whitney Corp Has $382,000 Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $132,892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $1,515,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $2,187,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,238,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,285,000 after acquiring an additional 228,727 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $268,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,262.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $96.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.33. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

