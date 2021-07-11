Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 114.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,021 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,411 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Halliburton by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Halliburton by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,469 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Halliburton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,139 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Halliburton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

HAL stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

