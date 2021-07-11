Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $954,000 Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,591 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

THRM stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.26. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $288.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

