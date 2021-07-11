Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

