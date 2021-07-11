Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 5,675 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 154.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Haemonetics by 6.2% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,862,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $206,780,000 after purchasing an additional 66,619 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 33.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 1,706.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in Haemonetics by 1,213.4% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 40,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $71,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,382 over the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HAE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $63.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

