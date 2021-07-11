Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

GNTY stock opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.49. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.09.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 24.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

