Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Grifols alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Grifols by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 84,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Grifols by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 57,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grifols by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 1st quarter valued at about $835,000. 14.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $16.65 on Thursday. Grifols has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Grifols had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Grifols will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.4385 dividend. This is a positive change from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Grifols’s payout ratio is 60.16%.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.