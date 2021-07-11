Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Graphic Packaging reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

GPK traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. 1,663,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,356,030. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,620,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth $44,322,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth $32,548,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,970,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,484 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

