Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Trading Down 4% After Insider Selling

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)’s share price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $114.32 and last traded at $114.73. Approximately 3,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 305,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.50.

Specifically, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $2,050,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,751,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,104,488.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 34,054 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $3,416,297.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,711,684.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 636,202 shares of company stock valued at $61,165,402 over the last three months. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GSHD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.78 million. Research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 6.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

