Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Goodfood Market in a report on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of GDDFF opened at $7.26 on Thursday. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

