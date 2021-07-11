Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,062 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.85% of BlackLine worth $53,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in BlackLine by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BlackLine by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 760,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth $12,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $1,126,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,158,876.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $53,924.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,919,144.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,897 shares of company stock worth $11,771,074 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL opened at $115.21 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.20 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.94.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.