Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $52.31 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $52,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 14,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 38,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 27,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LH opened at $281.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $170.05 and a 12 month high of $281.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.20.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.15.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

