Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 201.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 345,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $54,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPI. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.60.

GPI opened at $173.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.72 and a twelve month high of $175.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.31%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

