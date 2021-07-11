Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 939,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,868 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $48,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,660,000 after buying an additional 762,474 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,506,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,148,000 after buying an additional 531,380 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,434,000 after buying an additional 103,203 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,670,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,046,000 after buying an additional 174,809 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,108,000 after buying an additional 131,948 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. lifted their price target on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.06.

CIT Group stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.12. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $55.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.56.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.06%. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.