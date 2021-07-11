Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 99,106 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 20.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 584,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,106 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $51,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 87.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI opened at $101.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $101.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.44.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.90.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

