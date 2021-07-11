Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 368,248 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 1,159.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368,248 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $56,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

RCD opened at $148.64 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $87.19 and a twelve month high of $153.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.04.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

