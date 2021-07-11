GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $920.04 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will post $920.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $919.50 million and the highest is $920.99 million. GoDaddy posted sales of $806.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDDY. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.07.

Shares of GDDY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.43. 821,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,432. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.40. GoDaddy has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $93.75.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 22.9% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 41.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 53,748 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 884,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,671,000 after purchasing an additional 45,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 13.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

