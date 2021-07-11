Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Takes $6.18 Million Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 620,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,845,000.

DCRCU stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $14.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

