Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 483 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atom Investors LP raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 144,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 52,822 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 35,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 518.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 204,773 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 362.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 38,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 22,797 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $31.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $41.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.37 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 15.95%. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 79.14%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

