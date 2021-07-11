Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Reduces Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $8,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 17.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.4% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 63.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $147.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.60. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays downgraded Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.75.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.