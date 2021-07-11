Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

GEI has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.31.

TSE GEI opened at C$23.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.24. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$17.60 and a 52-week high of C$26.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34. The company has a market cap of C$3.40 billion and a PE ratio of 33.07.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.44%.

In other news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total transaction of C$478,827.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,039,490.80.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

