GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 16th

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.11 and a beta of 1.32.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $937.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

GFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

