German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 21.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 336,758 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 93,938 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $15,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in German American Bancorp by 40.3% during the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 114,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 32,777 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in German American Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in German American Bancorp by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in German American Bancorp by 23.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $53.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

In related news, Director J David Lett sold 9,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $393,142.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

German American Bancorp Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC).

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.