Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 71,685 Shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 856,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 71,685 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $15,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 52.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,606 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 13,011 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 998,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,587 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 97.4% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 134,503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 66,358 shares during the period. 65.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EBSB opened at $19.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $53.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.