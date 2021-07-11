Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,019 Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,251,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,975,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,791,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,391,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVIR opened at $22.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $94.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of -45.08.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $65.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.22 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVIR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

