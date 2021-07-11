Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $15,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 205.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 72,362 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 115,758 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on WASH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $58,105.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,843.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,320 shares of company stock worth $395,746 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.93. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $56.20.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.60 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.