Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,443 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.44% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $16,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,638,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $344,080.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 853,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,703,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,854 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

Shares of TRHC opened at $48.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

