Geode Capital Management LLC Has $16.28 Million Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $16,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised NICE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.46.

Shares of NICE opened at $256.06 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $191.19 and a 1 year high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 83.95, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.79.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.54 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

