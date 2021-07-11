Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 125,786 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 705,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.39% of Green Brick Partners worth $16,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,636,000 after purchasing an additional 63,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 168,255 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Shares of GRBK opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.28. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $28.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.68 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 12.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry Brandler acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Farris acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,020.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.