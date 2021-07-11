Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases. The company’s lead products include Elafibranor, Nitazoxanide and TGFTX1 which are in clinical stage. Genfit SA is based in Loos, France. “

Get Genfit alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Genfit from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.08.

NASDAQ GNFT opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.04. Genfit has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNFT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Genfit by 399.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 251,626 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Genfit during the first quarter valued at about $1,020,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genfit by 64.9% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 188,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 74,208 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genfit during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genfit during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genfit (GNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.