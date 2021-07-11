General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises about 4.6% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 32,260 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in General Motors by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GM stock traded up $2.70 on Friday, reaching $58.76. 24,361,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,032,056. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

