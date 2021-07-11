General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Gap Up to $56.06

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.06, but opened at $57.98. General Motors shares last traded at $58.17, with a volume of 194,935 shares traded.

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in General Motors by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after buying an additional 15,046,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,509,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,027 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,030,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,610 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

