General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will post $9.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $9.41 billion. General Dynamics posted sales of $9.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year sales of $39.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.89 billion to $39.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $40.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.22 billion to $41.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.47.

General Dynamics stock opened at $190.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $197.51.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $5,685,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 32,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

