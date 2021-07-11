Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 5,300 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.06% of Bally’s worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,760,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,281,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,106,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,833,000. 68.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bally’s news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $49,999,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BALY opened at $52.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.42. Bally’s Co. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.10 and a beta of 2.57.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.56 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BALY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

