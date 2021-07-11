Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 28.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 51.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

Shares of FHN opened at $16.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $1,057,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 476,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,358.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

